Coming off a defeat last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the Nashville Predators (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

You can see the Jets look to take down the Predators on ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/24/2023 Predators Jets 2-1 NAS 12/15/2022 Jets Predators 2-1 (F/OT) WPG

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 190 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is ninth in the league.

With 185 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 66 18 41 59 29 23 - Matt Duchene 65 19 32 51 56 33 52.6% Tyson Barrie 69 11 34 45 36 25 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 35 13 16 29 7 14 41.1%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 12th in goals against, allowing 196 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.

The Jets rank 21st in the NHL with 211 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Jets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players