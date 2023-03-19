The No. 10 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) on Sunday at 3:00 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ABC

Georgia vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Georgia is 9-3.

Iowa is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Hawkeyes average 29.5 more points per game (87.8) than the Lady Bulldogs allow (58.3).

Iowa has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Georgia has a 20-10 record when allowing fewer than 87.8 points.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.2% from the field, 13.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs give up.

Georgia Schedule