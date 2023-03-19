The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) face the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The point total is 243.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -8.5 243.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 243.5 points 23 times.
  • Atlanta has an average point total of 234.9 in its outings this year, 8.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Hawks' ATS record is 31-39-0 this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has been favored 39 times and won 23, or 59%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Hawks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 23 32.9% 117.4 230 117.5 239.6 232.5
Spurs 23 32.9% 112.6 230 122.1 239.6 232.7

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • Six of Hawks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • At home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (15-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-20-0).
  • The Hawks average just 4.7 fewer points per game (117.4) than the Spurs give up (122.1).
  • Atlanta is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 122.1 points.

Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Hawks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 31-39 4-3 40-30
Spurs 29-41 13-16 41-29

Hawks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Spurs
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 112.6
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
15-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-8
17-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-13
117.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.1
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
20-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-7
21-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-11

