The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) on March 19, 2023.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

The 117.4 points per game the Hawks average are just 4.7 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.1).

Atlanta has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 122.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 117.6 points per game at home, compared to 117.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.

Atlanta gives up 116.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 118.7 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Hawks have played worse at home this year, draining 10.5 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 36.5% percentage on the road.

Hawks Injuries