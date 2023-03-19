The New York Rangers (40-19-10) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Nashville Predators (34-25-8) at home on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators are 5-3-2 while totaling 21 total goals (four power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have conceded 21 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Rangers Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-245)

Rangers (-245) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 34-25-8 record this season and are 9-8-17 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Nashville has earned 36 points (15-6-6) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 12 games this season when the Predators finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Nashville has 21 points (9-5-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Predators have earned 51 points in their 34 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 24 games and registered 35 points with a record of 16-5-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 20-15-5 to register 45 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 8th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 16th 31.7 Shots 30.3 21st 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.3 25th 9th 23.3% Power Play % 18.8% 25th 15th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 81.7% 11th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.