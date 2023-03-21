Hawks vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-56) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pistons matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDETX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-13)
|236
|-1050
|+700
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-13.5)
|236.5
|-1200
|+725
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-14)
|236
|-1250
|+750
|Tipico
|Hawks (-12.5)
|237.5
|-950
|+650
Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Hawks have a -18 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) and allowing 117.6 (24th in the NBA).
- The Pistons' -546 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.9 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 118.5 per contest (29th in league).
- These teams score a combined 228.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 236.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta has put together a 30-38-3 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has covered 31 times in 72 chances against the spread this year.
Hawks and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+25000
|+8000
|-114
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
