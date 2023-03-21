John Collins and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Collins, in his most recent time out, had 14 points and six rebounds in a 126-118 loss to the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 11.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 4.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA 20.5 20.7 16.3 PR 18.5 19.5 15.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



John Collins Insights vs. the Pistons

Collins is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118.5 points per game.

Conceding 44.8 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons concede 25.8 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

John Collins vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 29 8 12 3 0 3 0 10/28/2022 25 4 10 1 0 3 1 10/26/2022 36 19 11 0 0 4 1

