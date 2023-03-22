The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) are favored (by 5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)

Hawks (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



The Timberwolves' .466 ATS win percentage (34-37-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .431 mark (31-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5-point favorite.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 54.2% of the time this season (39 out of 72). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (34 out of 73).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 17-17, while the Hawks are 11-19 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA on offense (117.6 points scored per game) and ranked 24th on defense (117.5 points allowed).

The Hawks are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.6 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.