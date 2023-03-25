The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8), coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have a record of 5-3-2. They have put up 23 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 24 times during that span, and have capitalized with two goals (8.3% of opportunities).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Predators 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+110)

Predators (+110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.6)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 36-26-8 record this season and are 10-8-18 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 27 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

In 13 games this season when the Predators ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-10-1).

When Nashville has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 21 points (9-5-3 record).

The Predators have scored more than two goals 35 times, earning 53 points from those matchups (25-7-3).

Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games this season and has registered 35 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 43 times this season, and earned 49 points in those games.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.79 26th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 2.91 12th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.1 23rd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 25th 18.9% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 26th 74.6% Penalty Kill % 81.6% 10th

Predators vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

