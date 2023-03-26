Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
At State Farm Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) aim to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at 6:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-2)
|246.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-2.5)
|246.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-2)
|245
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-2.5)
|-
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies average 116.7 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 112.3 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +319 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.
- The Hawks have a +16 scoring differential, putting up 118.0 points per game (third in league) and allowing 117.8 (23rd in NBA).
- These two teams average 234.7 points per game combined, 11.8 less than this game's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 230.1 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Memphis has compiled a 33-35-5 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has compiled a 33-38-3 record against the spread this season.
Hawks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+30000
|+8000
|-134
|Grizzlies
|+1600
|+650
|-10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.