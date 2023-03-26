Sunday's 6:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) and the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at State Farm Arena features the Hawks' Trae Young as a player to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks were victorious in their previous game against the Pacers, 143-130, on Saturday. John Collins was their high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 21 2 3 1 2 2 Dejounte Murray 20 2 12 2 1 0 Saddiq Bey 18 6 1 0 0 3

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks receive 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11.2 per game), and he contributes 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him sixth in the league.

The Hawks receive 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26.4 3.4 8.9 1 0 2.5 Dejounte Murray 13.3 3.9 5.6 1.5 0.1 0.4 Clint Capela 11.6 10.4 1 0.5 1 0 Onyeka Okongwu 11.5 7.1 1.2 0.9 1.5 0 John Collins 14.3 5 1.6 0.6 0.7 1.5

