The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) play the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (28-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Monday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, airing on ESPN starting at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Carolina vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins score 28.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Gamecocks allow (50.4).

When it scores more than 50.4 points, Maryland is 24-5.

South Carolina is 29-0 when it allows fewer than 79.3 points.

The Gamecocks score 12.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Terrapins give up (68.2).

When South Carolina puts up more than 68.2 points, it is 24-0.

When Maryland gives up fewer than 80.4 points, it is 22-2.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.4% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Terrapins allow defensively.

The Terrapins shoot 44.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena 3/19/2023 South Florida W 76-45 Colonial Life Arena 3/25/2023 UCLA W 59-43 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/27/2023 Maryland - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Maryland Schedule