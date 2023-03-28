Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 123-119 loss to the Grizzlies, Bogdanovic tallied 10 points.

Below we will look at Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.9 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.1 PRA -- 19.8 16.6 PR 13.5 17 14.5 3PM 1.5 2.7 2.2



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

Bogdanovic is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, allowing 106.5 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, conceding 23 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 11.3 makes per contest, second in the NBA.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 22 10 2 2 2 1 0

