How to Watch the Predators vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won seven straight, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Bruins and Predators meet on .
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Predators vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/16/2023
|Predators
|Bruins
|5-0 BOS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 214 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- The Predators' 199 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|75
|13
|39
|52
|38
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|41
|14
|20
|34
|11
|19
|44.1%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 154 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins' 272 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|73
|51
|45
|96
|99
|47
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|64
|20
|43
|63
|69
|31
|37.3%
|Patrice Bergeron
|72
|27
|30
|57
|20
|36
|60.6%
|David Krejci
|67
|16
|40
|56
|35
|14
|47.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|73
|18
|31
|49
|29
|28
|44.2%
