Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Bey, in his last time out, had nine points in a 123-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 13.9 10.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.4 Assists -- 1.5 0.8 PRA -- 20 15.4 PR 14.5 18.5 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Bey's Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 106.5 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 40.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 23 per game, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 19 4 1 5 0 1 2/8/2023 23 7 6 0 1 1 0 11/27/2022 35 15 5 0 1 1 2 11/4/2022 32 18 4 2 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.