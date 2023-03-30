The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) will host the Nashville Predators (37-28-8) on Thursday, with the Penguins coming off a defeat and the Predators off a win.

You can see the Penguins try to hold off the Predators on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Predators vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2023 Predators Penguins 3-1 PIT

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 215 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the league.

The Predators' 201 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 76 13 39 52 38 28 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 42 14 20 34 12 20 44.1%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins rank 21st in goals against, conceding 242 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Penguins' 238 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players