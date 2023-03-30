The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) will host the Nashville Predators (37-28-8) on Thursday, with the Penguins coming off a defeat and the Predators off a win.

You can see the Penguins try to hold off the Predators on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Predators vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/28/2023 Predators Penguins 3-1 PIT

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have conceded 215 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the league.
  • The Predators' 201 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 76 13 39 52 38 28 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 42 14 20 34 12 20 44.1%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins rank 21st in goals against, conceding 242 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
  • The Penguins' 238 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 74 31 54 85 55 55 53.1%
Evgeni Malkin 74 25 52 77 100 74 50.3%
Jake Guentzel 70 33 34 67 42 38 50%
Rickard Rakell 74 25 28 53 37 27 47.6%
Jason Zucker 70 25 20 45 36 33 26.7%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.