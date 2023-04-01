The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will see Adam Schenk in the field from March 30 - April 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Schenk at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Adam Schenk Insights

Schenk has finished better than par nine times and posted 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Schenk has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Schenk has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 34 -4 280 0 19 1 2 $2.4M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Schenk's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 33rd.

Schenk has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

Schenk did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Schenk has played in the past year has been 176 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.1 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 99th percentile of the field.

Schenk was better than 71% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Schenk recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Schenk had fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.4).

Schenk's 10 birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average (3.3).

At that most recent competition, Schenk's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, six).

Schenk ended the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.3.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Schenk finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +5500

