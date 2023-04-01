Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Nationals Park. Spencer Strider will start for Atlanta, with first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 243 total home runs last season.

Last year the Braves were the top slugging team in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.

Atlanta drew five or more walks in 33 games last season, and it went 25-8 in those contests.

Washington was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 603 total runs (3.7 per game) last season.

Last year the Braves' .317 on-base percentage ranked ninth-best in MLB.

Atlanta had a 9.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta pitched to a 3.45 ERA last season, which ranked fifth in baseball.

Braves pitchers had a 1.190 WHIP last season, seventh-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Max Fried Patrick Corbin 4/1/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Josiah Gray 4/2/2023 Nationals - Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Max Fried Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres - Home Spencer Strider -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.