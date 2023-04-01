How to Watch the Predators vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Nashville Predators will host the St. Louis Blues (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
Watch NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW to catch the action as the Predators and Blues hit the ice.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/19/2023
|Blues
|Predators
|5-2 STL
|12/12/2022
|Blues
|Predators
|1-0 (F/OT) STL
|10/27/2022
|Predators
|Blues
|6-2 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 12th in goals against, giving up 217 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.
- The Predators' 201 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|77
|13
|39
|52
|39
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|43
|14
|20
|34
|13
|21
|44.1%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 274 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 244 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 45 goals over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|72
|34
|34
|68
|52
|49
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|75
|21
|38
|59
|42
|36
|46.7%
|Justin Faulk
|75
|10
|34
|44
|55
|48
|-
