Coming off a loss last time out, the Nashville Predators will host the St. Louis Blues (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/19/2023 Blues Predators 5-2 STL
12/12/2022 Blues Predators 1-0 (F/OT) STL
10/27/2022 Predators Blues 6-2 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators rank 12th in goals against, giving up 217 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Predators' 201 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Predators have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 77 13 39 52 39 28 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 43 14 20 34 13 21 44.1%

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have given up 274 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Blues' 244 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 45 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 72 34 34 68 52 49 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Brayden Schenn 75 21 38 59 42 36 46.7%
Justin Faulk 75 10 34 44 55 48 -

