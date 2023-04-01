The Nashville Predators (37-29-8) and St. Louis Blues (35-34-6) meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW. The Predators fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Predators' offense has totaled 19 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 30 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored one goal (3.4%). They are 4-5-1 in those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Predators 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-145)

Predators (-145) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-1.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (37-29-8 overall) have a 10-8-18 record in contests that have required overtime.

Nashville is 16-7-6 (38 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Predators ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-10-1 (five points).

Nashville has scored two goals in 20 games this season (10-7-3 record, 23 points).

The Predators have scored three or more goals 35 times, and are 25-7-3 in those games (to register 53 points).

In the 25 games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 16-6-3 to register 35 points.

In the 26 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 47 times, and went 23-19-5 (51 points).

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 3.25 15th 12th 2.93 Goals Allowed 3.65 26th 24th 29.7 Shots 28.6 27th 27th 33.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 27th 17.5% Power Play % 20.5% 19th 11th 81.3% Penalty Kill % 73.8% 28th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Predators vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW

NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.