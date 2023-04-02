Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (2-0) and the Washington Nationals (0-2) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 6-2 victory for the heavily favored Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 2.

The Braves will call on Jared Shuster against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 7, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, Atlanta won 36 of its 46 games, or 78.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.

The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule