Matt Olson and Lane Thomas will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 243 total home runs last season.

Last year the Braves led the league with a .443 slugging percentage, racking up 552 extra-base hits.

Atlanta went 25-8 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Washington was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 603 total runs (3.7 per game) last season.

Last year the Braves' .317 on-base percentage ranked ninth-best in MLB.

Atlanta struck out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Atlanta's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.45 last year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Braves had a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which was the seventh-best in baseball last season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Max Fried Patrick Corbin 4/1/2023 Nationals W 7-1 Away Spencer Strider Josiah Gray 4/2/2023 Nationals - Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Max Fried Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres - Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres - Home - Nick Martínez

