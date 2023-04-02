Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.
Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 117 - Mavericks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (246)
- The Hawks (33-42-2 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, seven% more often than the Mavericks (28-46-4) this year.
- Dallas covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 3 or more (37.5%).
- Atlanta's games have gone over the total 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77), which is more often than Dallas' games have (40 out of 78).
- The Hawks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-18) this season while the Mavericks have a .259 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-20).
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta owns a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 117.9 points per game. Defensively, it ranks 24th with 117.9 points allowed per contest.
- This year, the Hawks rank 19th in the league in assists, delivering 24.8 per game.
- The Hawks are draining 10.7 threes per game (25th-ranked in league). They own a 35.3% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.
- Of the shots attempted by Atlanta in 2022-23, 67.1% of them have been two-pointers (75.9% of the team's made baskets) and 32.9% have been from beyond the arc (24.1%).
