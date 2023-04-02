The Atlanta Hawks, with John Collins, face the Dallas Mavericks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Collins posted five points in a 124-107 loss against the Nets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Collins' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 13.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA 19.5 20.6 20.5 PR 18.5 19.4 19 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.3



John Collins Insights vs. the Mavericks

Collins is responsible for attempting 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 15th in the NBA, allowing 113.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Mavericks are 18th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 11.1 makes per contest.

John Collins vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 34 19 5 3 3 2 0

