Austin Riley -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

Riley collected 168 hits and slugged .528.

He ranked 38th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.

Riley got a base hit in 105 out of 163 games last year (64.4%), with at least two hits in 50 of those games (30.7%).

In 37 of 163 games last year, he hit a home run (22.7%). He went deep in 5.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Riley drove in a run in 36.2% of his 163 games last season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of them (22). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

He came around to score 75 times in 163 games (46.0%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 79 .297 AVG .249 .363 OBP .338 .601 SLG .456 45 XBH 34 24 HR 14 49 RBI 44 89/27 K/BB 79/31 1 SB 1 Home Away 82 GP 81 58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%) 24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%) 33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)