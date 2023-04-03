Michael Harris II -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

  • Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Harris II had a hit in 84 of 118 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 31 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2022 (18 of 118), including 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Harris II picked up an RBI in 45 of 118 games last season (38.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 50.8% of his 118 games last season, he scored a run (60 times). He had 14 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 60
.274 AVG .317
.310 OBP .363
.411 SLG .603
16 XBH 33
4 HR 15
21 RBI 43
52/6 K/BB 55/15
11 SB 9
Home Away
56 GP 62
37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%)
11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%)
25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Woodford starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
  • The 26-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he put together a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
