The Dallas Stars (41-21-14) and Nashville Predators (38-29-8) face off at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO. The Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Predators (+165) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been made an underdog 41 times this season, and won 19, or 46.3%, of those games.

This season Nashville has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville has played 37 games this season with over 6 goals.

Predators vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 259 (8th) Goals 207 (28th) 209 (6th) Goals Allowed 218 (12th) 56 (12th) Power Play Goals 41 (24th) 39 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (13th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

Four of Nashville's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Predators have scored 207 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Predators have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 218 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.