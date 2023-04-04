The Chicago Bulls (38-40) and the Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are slated to meet on Tuesday at United Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Trae Young is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks were victorious in their most recent game versus the Mavericks, 132-130 in OT, on Sunday. Dejounte Murray starred with 25 points, plus seven boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 25 7 4 1 0 1 Trae Young 24 3 12 1 0 0 John Collins 18 10 1 2 0 4

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is No. 1 on the Hawks in scoring (26.2 points per game) and assists (9.9), and puts up 3.0 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Murray gives the Hawks 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela tops the Hawks in rebounding (11.1 per game), and posts 12.0 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Hawks get 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from John Collins.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 22.6 3.0 8.8 0.6 0.0 1.6 Clint Capela 12.1 11.5 1.2 0.8 1.2 0.0 Dejounte Murray 15.1 3.8 5.4 1.1 0.1 0.7 Onyeka Okongwu 14.5 7.6 0.6 0.7 1.9 0.0 John Collins 13.8 6.0 1.5 0.5 0.4 1.7

