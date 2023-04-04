Sean Murphy -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Murphy picked up at least one hit 92 times last season in 148 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.0%).

He hit a long ball in 17 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 11.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy drove in a run in 39 of 148 games last season (26.4%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He came around to score 57 times in 148 games (38.5%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .227 AVG .271 .323 OBP .345 .386 SLG .465 28 XBH 29 7 HR 11 28 RBI 38 58/33 K/BB 66/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 73 GP 75 42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%) 7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)