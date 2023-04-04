After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

  • d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 67.6% of his games last year (75 of 111), d'Arnaud got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 111), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • d'Arnaud drove in a run in 39 of 111 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 50 times in 111 games (45.0%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 51
.268 AVG .268
.329 OBP .310
.455 SLG .490
22 XBH 22
7 HR 11
29 RBI 31
49/12 K/BB 41/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
58 GP 53
40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%)
26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%)
7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%)
21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Matz will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
  • The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • In 15 games last season he put together a 5-3 record and had a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
