After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has a double and two walks while hitting .227.

Harris II has a base hit in five of six games played this year (83.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Harris II has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings