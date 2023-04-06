Having won three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/5/2023 Hurricanes Predators 5-3 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators' total of 225 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.
  • With 211 goals (2.7 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 80 13 41 54 43 28 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 46 17 24 41 13 23 44.9%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 195 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 247 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 77 28 41 69 63 43 45.3%
Sebastian Aho 70 34 31 65 58 59 51.8%
Brent Burns 77 14 42 56 49 51 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Shayne Gostisbehere 70 12 26 38 51 29 -

