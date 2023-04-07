Hawks vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
The Philadelphia 76ers (52-28), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Hawks (41-39).
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. 76ers matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-10.5)
|236
|-520
|+410
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-10.5)
|235.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Hawks (-8.5)
|-
|-450
|+360
Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Hawks have a +35 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (third in the league) and allowing 117.9 (24th in the NBA).
- The 76ers' +320 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of putting up 114.7 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 110.7 per contest (third in league).
- The teams average 233 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 7.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta has compiled a 35-42-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Philadelphia has covered 46 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.
Hawks and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+35000
|+11000
|-309
|76ers
|+900
|+450
|-20000
