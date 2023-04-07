On Friday, Ozzie Albies (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies has a home run and a walk while batting .250.
  • In six of seven games this year, Albies has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 5.06 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.