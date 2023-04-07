Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Murphy picked up at least one hit 92 times last season in 148 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.0%).
- He hit a home run in 17 of 148 games in 2022 (11.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.4% of his games a season ago (39 of 148), Murphy drove in a run. In 16 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He came around to score in 57 of his 148 games a season ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.227
|AVG
|.271
|.323
|OBP
|.345
|.386
|SLG
|.465
|28
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|38
|58/33
|K/BB
|66/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|42 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (66.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.3%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (41.3%)
|7 (9.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.3%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Martinez (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
