After going 3-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley leads Atlanta with an OBP of .472 this season while batting .357 with seven walks and four runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Riley is batting .444 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In seven of eight games this year (87.5%), Riley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Riley has driven in a run in six games this season (75.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

