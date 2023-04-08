Following the first round of the Masters Tournament, Bernhard Langer is currently 63rd with a score of +3.

Looking to place a bet on Bernhard Langer at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bernhard Langer Insights

Langer has finished under par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Langer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Langer's average finish has been 50th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Langer has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 63 3 75 0 1 0 0 $0

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Langer's past 12 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 36th.

Langer made the cut in seven of his past 12 entries in this event.

The most recent time Langer played this event was in 2023, and he finished 63rd.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

The courses that Langer has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,532 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

Langer's Last Time Out

Langer shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Masters Tournament, which placed him in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Langer was better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Langer failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Langer recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.1).

Langer did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament. The tournament average was 3.7.

In that last tournament, Langer had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 9.1).

Langer finished the Masters Tournament recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Langer finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Langer Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Langer's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.