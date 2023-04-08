The 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9 will feature Francesco Molinari in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Molinari at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Francesco Molinari Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Molinari has scored better than par five times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Molinari has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Molinari has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Molinari has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 38 -3 283 0 8 0 0 $820,709

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Molinari's previous nine appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 30th.

Molinari has six made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Molinari finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

The average course Molinari has played in the past year has been 226 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Molinari's Last Time Out

Molinari was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was below average, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Molinari shot better than only 0% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Molinari carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Molinari recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Molinari's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average (5.1).

In that last tournament, Molinari had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Molinari ended the Valero Texas Open without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Molinari fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Molinari Odds to Win: +25000

