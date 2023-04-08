Kazuki Higa is in the field at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia for the 2023 Masters Tournament, taking place from April 6 - 9.

Kazuki Higa Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Higa has shot better than par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Higa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Higa has had an average finish of 55th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Higa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 54 -3 277 0 2 0 0 $66,177

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

The average course Higa has played i the last year (7,216 yards) is 329 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Higa's Last Time Out

Higa finished in the 57th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of par.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Higa was better than only 6% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Higa fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Higa carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.0).

Higa carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

At that last outing, Higa posted a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Higa finished the Valero Texas Open recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Higa fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Higa Odds to Win: +35000

