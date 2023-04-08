The field for the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia will feature Kyoung-Hoon Lee. The par-72 course spans 7,545 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from April 6 - 9.

Looking to bet on Lee at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee Insights

Lee has finished better than par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Lee has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -6 277 1 19 3 4 $4.6M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Lee missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Lee will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,281 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Lee was better than 71% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Lee recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Lee had six bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Lee had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Lee had a bogey or worse on 10 of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Lee finished the Valspar Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Lee outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Lee Odds to Win: +30000

