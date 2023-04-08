Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has two home runs and three walks while batting .095.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha (1-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
