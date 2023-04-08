Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .943, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .543 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this year, with more than one hit in 50.0% of those games.
- He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (87.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.93 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will look to Wacha (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.