The Masters Tournament is underway, and Sandy Lyle is currently in 86th place with a score of +9.

Sandy Lyle Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Lyle has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lyle has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

In his past five events, Lyle finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Lyle has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 86 9 81 0 1 0 0 $0

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In his past 12 appearances at this event, Lyle has had an average finishing position of 61st.

Lyle has three made cuts in his past 12 appearances at this tournament.

Lyle finished 86th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,301 yards.

The courses that Lyle has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,532 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

Lyle's Last Time Out

Lyle shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.88 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

His 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was poor, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Lyle was better than 47% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.73.

Lyle did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Lyle recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.1).

Lyle's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the tournament average (3.7).

In that last tournament, Lyle carded a bogey or worse on nine of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 9.1).

Lyle finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.5.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lyle finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Lyle's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

