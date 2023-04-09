Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (56-25) host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)
- The Celtics (43-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hawks (35-44-2) this season.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 44.2% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (60%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (45 out of 81). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (42 out of 81).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 12-21, while the Celtics are 52-21 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively, Atlanta is the second-best team in the NBA (118.5 points per game). On defense, it is 25th (118.1 points allowed per game).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the league in assists at 25 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.1% of Atlanta's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 75.9% have been 2-pointers.
