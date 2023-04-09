How to Watch the Hawks vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (56-25) will try to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on April 9, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The Hawks' 118.5 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-22.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (117.3), and also concede fewer points at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).
- Atlanta gives up 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.
- This season the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (24.6).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Calf
|Trae Young
|Out
|Groin
|Dejounte Murray
|Out
|Ankle
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Knee
|John Collins
|Out
|Back
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.