The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .282.

In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in seven games this year (77.8%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

