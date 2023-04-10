Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .225 with a home run and two walks.

Albies has had a base hit in eight of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings