Hawks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.
Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|226.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 58 games this season that ended with a combined score over 226.5 points.
- Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|24
|29.3%
|109.5
|227.9
|109.8
|227.9
|219.6
|Hawks
|58
|70.7%
|118.4
|227.9
|118.1
|227.9
|233.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) this year.
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|8-22
|41-41
|Hawks
|36-46
|9-6
|47-35
Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Hawks
|109.5
|118.4
|30
|3
|11-5
|33-29
|13-3
|39-23
|109.8
|118.1
|2
|25
|26-39
|20-3
|39-26
|20-3
