Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +110 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Braves vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -130 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. In four games in a row, Atlanta and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that stretch being 8.5 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 7-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 56.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-6-0).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 5-1 3-1 6-3 6-3 3-1

