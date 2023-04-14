How to Watch the Heat vs. Bulls: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 20th.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.
- When Miami puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 26-8.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, Chicago has a 31-17 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
- The Bulls put up only 3.3 more points per game (113.1) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).
- Chicago is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are putting up 111.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Miami has been worse at home this season, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 in away games.
- At home, the Heat are draining the same number of threes per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up 114 points per game at home, 1.8 more than away (112.2). Defensively they allow 111.2 per game, 1.3 fewer points than on the road (112.5).
- At home, Chicago concedes 111.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.5.
- The Bulls average 0.9 more assists per game at home (24.9) than away (24).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Hip
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
